REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Saskatchewan government recorded 196 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Wednesday, along with 250 recoveries.

The two people who died were both in their 70s, one was from Saskatoon and one was from Regina.

With the two additional deaths, the province has now surpassed 500 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (two), Northwest (17), North Central (12), Northeast (five), Saskatoon (40), Central West (two), Central East (16), Regina (44), Southwest (15), South Central (eight) and Southeast (31). Four cases are pending location information.

There are 171 people in hospital. Thirty-nine of those people are in the ICU in the North Central (one), Saskatoon (14), Central East (two) and Regina (22) zones.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 224.

There were 3,255 tests processed on Tuesday.

SASK. VACCINE ELIGIBILITY DROPS TO AGES 35+

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccination booking system will be available to residents 35-years and older, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday

This applies to all of Saskatchewan except for those in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, where age eligibility will stay at 18 and older.

“Due to supply, there are currently 11,200 Moderna doses available. Participating pharmacies will have a further 15,500 Moderna doses arrive later this week for distribution to begin early next week,” the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said in a news release.

VACCINATIONS

There were 9,968 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered on Tuesday.

The shots were given in the Far Northwest (64), Far North Central (five), Far Northeast (91), Northwest (471), North Central (487), Northeast (203), Saskatoon (3,348), Central West (268), Central East (712), Regina (2,620), Southwest (236), South Central (566) and Southeast (566) zones.

So far, 66 per cent of residents age 40 and older have received their first dose.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Labs identified 163 more variant cases in the province, according to the government.

The province said as of Tuesday, 7,580 cases have been marked as variants of concern (VoC).

The government reported 443 new lineage results Wednesday. Of the 2,965 VOCs with variant type identified by whole genome sequencing, 2,933 are B.1.1.1.7, which was first identified in the U.K.; 23 are P.1, the variant first seen in Brazil; and nine are B.1.351, first identified in South Africa.