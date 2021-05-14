REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY DROPS TO 23+

Saskatchewan residents age 23 and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine as of 8 a.m. Friday.

Vaccine eligibility remains at 18 years and older in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.

Appointments can be made online or over the phone at 1-833-SaskVax (727-5829).

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported five COVID-19 deaths, 223 new cases and 232 recoveries on Thursday.

The five new deaths bring the province’s total to 513. Of the new deaths, one was a person in their 60s from the Far North East Zone, two were people in their 70s from the Far North East and North Central zones; and two were in the 80-plus age group from the North West and Regina zones.

A total of 161 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 35 in intensive care.

Saskatchewan currently has 2,032 active cases, as of Thursday. The province’s seven-day average for new cases is 212, or 17.3 new cases per 100,000 population.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

There were 154 more variants of concern detected. A total of 8,782 variant cases have been identified.

The province reported 172 new lineage results on Thursday. There have been 3,606 B.1.1.7 cases, 53 P.1. cases and nine B.1.351 cases identified.

VACCINES

The government said an additional 8,415 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given in Saskatchewan. There have been 545,459 total vaccines administered.

The new doses were given in the Far North West (312), Far North East (125), North West (793), North Central (427), North East (315), Saskatoon (1,404), Central West (468), Regina (1,832), South West (452), South Central (538) and South East (983) zones.