Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

There was one additional COVID-19 related death to report, a person over the age of 80 in Saskatoon.

Active cases in the province sit at 774 following 89 additional recoveries.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 776 or 6.2 per 100,000 people.

Ninety-five Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 19 people in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (one), Far Northeast (one), Northwest (four), North Central (two), Saskatoon (23), Central West (three), Central East (three), Regina (12), Southwest (two), South Central (three), and Southeast (one).

VACCINE DELIVERY

Saskatchewan healthcare workers delivered 9,928 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Seventy-nine per cent of those 40, 73 per cent of those over 30, 69 per cent of those over 18 and 67 per cent of those over 12 have also received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Second doses will be offered to Saskatchewan residents over 50, and anyone who received their first dose on or before April 15, beginning Monday.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan identified 22 additional variant cases on Monday.

There were no new lineage results to report.

SASK. NEARS STEP 3

Saskatchewan is closing in on its third and final vaccination target in the Reopening Roadmap.

As of Sunday, 69 per cent of Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older have received their first dose – one per cent shy of the 70 per cent threshold for Step Three of the reopening plan.