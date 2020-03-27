REGINA -- Mosaic: A Festival of Cultures has been tentatively postponed to August amid COVID-19 concerns.

The event was originally scheduled to run June 4 to 6.

Organizers say they will coordinate with the pavilions to come up with a new date for the event. They will also make sure each pavilion has time to prepare food and make necessary arrangements.

“We remain committed to the health and safety of people and the promotion of multiculturalism in the province,” organizers said in a post on their website.