COVID-19: Sask. dentists urged to limit services following state of emergency announcement
Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 12:24PM CST
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP, File)
REGINA -- College of Dental Surgeons of Saskatchewan is strongly recommending that Saskatchewan dentists limit their services to emergencies only.
The Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Office is expected to further advise the college on coming restrictions for dentists.
This follows knowledge of COVID-19 cases spreading via the Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver on March 5 to 7.
Other provinces have confirmed cases from the same dental conference.