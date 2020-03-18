COVID-19: SaskPower suspends collections, will defer disconnecting power for non-payments
Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 10:59AM CST
REGINA -- SaskPower has suspended collections and disconnecting power for non-payments to help customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know the impact of the current pandemic can affect household finances, and that is why we are taking these measures today,” said Shawn Schmidt, SaskPower Vice-President of Distribution and Customer Services.
Customers concerned about their ability to make their payments are asked to call 1-888-757-6937.
SaskPower says all customers will be responsible for the power they use.