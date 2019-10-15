REGINA -- A fire early this morning has left a Regina home with severe smoke and water damage.

Regina fire crews say the call came in at around 7 a.m. after a passerby reported seeing smoke coming from the home.

When crews arrived at the home in the area of 15th Avenue and Rae Street, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from both the basement and the main level.

No one was found to be inside the home at the time of the fire.

Crews continue to investigate the cause of the blaze.