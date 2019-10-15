Crews investigate after Cathedral home lost to fire
Fire crews are seen entering a home at 15th Avenue and Rae Street. (Cally Stephanow / CTV News Regina)
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 3:54PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 15, 2019 5:00PM CST
REGINA -- A fire early this morning has left a Regina home with severe smoke and water damage.
Regina fire crews say the call came in at around 7 a.m. after a passerby reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
When crews arrived at the home in the area of 15th Avenue and Rae Street, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from both the basement and the main level.
No one was found to be inside the home at the time of the fire.
Crews continue to investigate the cause of the blaze.