

CTV Regina





CTV Saskatchewan has received four nominations for the Radio Television Digital News Association Prairie Region awards.

CTV Regina’s digital coverage was nominated in the breaking news category for the eviction of the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp last summer. CTV Regina was also a finalist for the Digital Media Award for a Small/Medium Market.

CTV Saskatoon received a digital award nomination for its continuing coverage of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy.

CTV Saskatchewan was nominated for digital Live Special Events coverage of the Humboldt Strong Home Opener on Sept. 12, 2018.

The Prairie Region award winners will be announced on April 6 in Saskatoon.

The annual RTDNA awards honour the best programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.