Death of injured Regina man leads to investigation
Published Sunday, February 21, 2021 10:08AM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- An investigation is underway after a man, who was found injured, died.
Regina police said officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Garnet St. for reports of an injured man early Sunday morning.
EMS took the man to hospital where he later died.
Police and the Coroners Service are investigating the death.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.