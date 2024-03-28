Deaths of 4 people on Sask. farm confirmed as murder-suicide

The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, Sask. RCMP said a 67-year-old man, a 58-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old man died as a result of homicide. A 34-year-old man died from self-inflicted injuries.

The four bodies were found at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf on Sunday evening. Police discovered the bodies while completing a wellness check.

RCMP previously reported that they are all members of the same family. The families of the deceased have been updated on the investigation and victim services have been made available to them, RCMP said.

RCMP said they aren’t looking for additional suspects and no charges will be laid as a result of the investigation.

The village of Neudorf, Sask. is about 143 kilometres northeast of Regina.