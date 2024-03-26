Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say

RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, Sask. RCMP revealed the deceased individuals were two adult parents and two of their adult children. Police say at this time the deaths are being considered suspicious.

“We are not providing their names or other identifying information at this time,” RCMP said in the update. “Their next of kin have been notified and victim services made available to them.”

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes as well as members of the General Investigation Section remain at the scene examining, processing, and conducting interviews.

The bodies of the deceased have been transported to Regina – where autopsies are scheduled to take place this week, RCMP said.

“Based on ongoing preliminary investigation, Major Crimes has no reason to believe there is any risk to the public,” the update read.

“If this changes, Saskatchewan RCMP will notify the public immediately."

A resident of nearby Neudorf, said the community of around 200 people is in shock.

“It’s a really big event when we see a cop car drive through,” Mike Ryttr told The Canadian Press.

“It’s really quiet, nothing really happens here,” he added.

RCMP vehicles were seen on a farming property northeast of Neudorf on Tuesday.

According to Melville RCMP, officers were asked to perform a wellness check on the property shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Police discovered the bodies while completing the wellness check, RCMP said.

Melville RCMP first warned residents in the area of an increased police presence Monday morning around 10:00.

Residents were asked to avoid areas where police were present and to follow any police direction provided.

RCMP said on Monday that the deaths are considered suspicious, but said there is no imminent public risk at this time.

Additional details can not be confirmed at this stage of the investigation, RCMP said, adding further updates would be provided when possible.

The village of Neudorf, Sask. is about 143 kilometres northeast of Regina.

-- With files from The Canadian Press.