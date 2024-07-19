Demand doubles at Moose Jaw Food Bank but donations not keeping up
Demand has doubled over the past two years at the Moose Jaw food bank but donations have not been keeping up.
The food bank has now been forced to cut back on the amount of food each household receives.
Jason Moore, Moose Jaw Food Bank’s executive director, said that the increased cause of living seems to be causing more stress on families who don’t normally access the service.
“We are noticing more and more full time employed people accessing our food bank that didn’t access the food bank and that shouldn’t necessarily be accessing the food bank in such a wealthy country. So there’s a problem here that we need to fix,” he said.
There are 800 households that rely on the Moose Jaw Food Bank monthly, double the number from two years ago.
“I’m a family support worker with a local organization and families that we work with really rely on these donations,” said Mikayla Dinnell, a support worker.
There’s even talk of closing temporarily. Volunteers are concerned for those they help.
“Just being able to help these families and make a big impact on the community. I want to see that keep going,” said volunteer Joshua Kelly.
- Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories
The NDP visited the food bank to assess the situation.
“The most shocking part of this is 40 per cent of the clients accessing the food bank are children,” said NDP MLA Meara Conway.
Brian Sykora and his girlfriend have been using the food back since their harrowing escape from a 2023 house fire that claimed two lives.
“I have nothing. Virtually me and my girlfriend have nothing so we come here to get food from the food bank and it’s needed. There’s so many people here that need the food,” he said.
For now, Moose Jaw Food Bank clients will receive one food hamper per month rather than two. It’s hoped that will stretch supplies sufficiently to keep the doors open until food donations pick up in the fall.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
opinion Trump's assassination attempt not a political winner
Danger and fear are so pervasive throughout the national political ethos it is now the norm, writes Washington political columnist Eric Ham.
'I feel cheated': Here are the products hit hardest by shrinkflation
Canadians who feel like they are getting less bang for their buck at the grocery store these days might be right. A new report shows the effects of shrinkflation are real.
Saskatchewan Party nominee Meghan Mayer withdraws, apologizes for putting child in blackface
A former Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
Canadian flights, hospitals, border disrupted during global technology outage
A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada on Friday, as issues persisted hours after problems with Microsoft services were said to be getting fixed.
LIVE UPDATES Here's the latest on Canadian impacts of the global IT outage
The latest developments on the Canadian impacts of the global technology outage that is causing massive disruptions to companies and services around the world.
Ontario woman says she was sold 'crumbling' house despite home inspection
As an Ontario woman put away her China dishes after Christmas Dinner in 2018, she noticed her cabinet doors refused to shut.
Trudeau taps MacKinnon to be new labour minister, ahead of cabinet meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Steven MacKinnon as Canada's new minister of labour and seniors, filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, left by outgoing minister Seamus O'Regan.
How the CrowdStrike global IT outage affected Canadians
A global technology outage linked to a faulty software update has had a ripple effect on Canadians.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan Party nominee Meghan Mayer withdraws, apologizes for putting child in blackface
A former Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
-
Sask. farmers says weigh the 'pros and cons' to soaring land prices
Saskatchewan had the highest increase in farmland value in the country in 2023, according to a report from Farm Credit Canada (FCC).
-
Saskatoon Transit riders, Healthline 811 affected by global Microsoft outage
Saskatoon residents who ride the bus are being impacted by the nation-wide technology outage affecting Microsoft apps and services on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Rubin Block sold, to be turned into multi-residential housing unit: source
Change will be coming to the Rubin Block in South Osborne.
-
Manitoba companies impacted by global IT outage
A global information technology outage is causing disruptions in Manitoba.
-
Manitoba Metis president ticketed for fishing without a licence, province says
A recent interaction between a conservation officer and David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Metis Federation, appears set to become the latest skirmish in the battle over Indigenous hunting and fishing rights in the province.
Edmonton
-
Teen girls stabbed in St. Albert, RCMP searching for 'armed and dangerous' man
Two teenage girls were stabbed in St. Albert Thursday night.
-
Out-of-control wildfire forces evacuation of northern Alberta community
Chipewyan Lake in northern Alberta was evacuated Thursday night as an out-of-control wildfire burned toward the community.
-
Global software glitch affected Edmonton police 9-1-1 calls overnight Friday
Faulty software used by several significant organizations globally afflicted Edmonton's police and fire departments, the city's police said Friday.
Calgary
-
Calgary could move to Stage 1 water restrictions early next week. Here's what that means
Calgary water crews will continue to monitor a recently repaired water main over the weekend, and then decide whether to move to the lowest level of outdoor water restrictions – Stage 1 – early next week.
-
Global technology outage grounds flights, disrupts services in Calgary
A small number of flights leaving Calgary were impacted by a technology outage that's causing widespread concern around the world.
-
Surprise wild turkey spotted in Alberta's Peter Lougheed Provincial Park
A wild turkey has been spotted in Alberta's Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, southwest of Calgary, and it appears to be a first.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police concerned about 'bait-and-switch tactic' on social media
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
-
Accused in Coutts blockade trial feared food shortages, questioned COVID-19 vaccine
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says he was worried about government overreach, food shortages and the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
YWCA Lethbridge to auction off fitness equipment
In an effort to help raise funds for the YWCA Lethbridge and District, the women’s shelter is set to open an online auction to sell off its fitness equipment.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Global IT outage having widespread impacts in Toronto. Here is the latest
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to flight cancellations in Toronto this morning, with Porter Airlines grounding all flights until 3 p.m.
-
This is the list of disruptions in Toronto due to the global IT outage
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to major disruptions in the GTA and other parts of Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Global IT outage affects flights, hospitals in Ottawa
A global technology outage grounded flights and impacted services at hospitals Friday morning in Ottawa.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
'We are in crisis': ByWard Market retailers, residents want City of Ottawa to address safety, revitalization concerns
Retailers and residents in the ByWard Market are calling on Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and the City of Ottawa to take immediate steps to revitalize and improve safety in the popular Ottawa tourist area.
Montreal
-
Five things to know about Quebec's unique, two-week-long construction holiday
It's one of Quebec's many idiosyncrasies that in the dog days of summer, when everyone wishes they were on holiday, virtually the entire construction industry and a good chunk of the rest of the province close up shop for two weeks.
-
CPR from quick-acting doctor saves man suffering cardiac arrest
When a Montreal man suffered a cardiac arrest, a quick-acting doctor's knowledge of CPR saved his life and provided a lesson to learn the skill.
-
Flights at Montreal's Trudeau Airport affected by global IT outage
Some airlines at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport are being affected by a global technology outage.
Vancouver
-
B.C. hospitals, health services affected by global IT outage
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the outage affected approximately 50,000 electronic devices across the health ministry, including 30,000 on the B.C. mainland and another 20,000 on Vancouver Island.
-
Some flights at Vancouver airport impacted by global technology outage
A number of scheduled flights at the Vancouver airport have been affected by the massive technology outage causing disruptions at companies and services around the world.
-
More evacuations ordered as wildfire near Spences Bridge, B.C., explodes in size
The out-of-control Shetland Creek fire in British Columbia's southern Interior has more than doubled in size due to what the wildfire service describes as "significant overnight growth" and more accurate mapping.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. hospitals, health services affected by global IT outage
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the outage affected approximately 50,000 electronic devices across the health ministry, including 30,000 on the B.C. mainland and another 20,000 on Vancouver Island.
-
More evacuations ordered as wildfire near Spences Bridge, B.C., explodes in size
The out-of-control Shetland Creek fire in British Columbia's southern Interior has more than doubled in size due to what the wildfire service describes as "significant overnight growth" and more accurate mapping.
-
Some flights at Vancouver airport impacted by global technology outage
A number of scheduled flights at the Vancouver airport have been affected by the massive technology outage causing disruptions at companies and services around the world.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
London
-
London victim of intimate partner violence dies in hospital
A 17-year-old girl has succumbed to injuries she suffered during a stabbing earlier this week. Emergency responders were called to Wellesley Crescent late Tuesday night after two people were stabbed by a man.
-
Pride London Festival maintains the show will go on despite protest threats
Pride London Festival organizers confirm extra security and alternate planning are in place should protesters disrupt events this weekend. The annual event held at Victoria Park, celebrates inclusion and diversity in the LGBT2QSIA community.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
-
Blind dog up for adoption at K-W Humane Society
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating arson after speed camera set on fire
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
-
Collision snarls Highway 400 traffic south of Barrie
Traffic south of Barrie along Highway 400 was at a standstill in both directions on Friday because of a collision.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
Atlantic
-
Three soldiers confirmed dead after crash in Sheffield, N.B.
Three soldiers died in a non-service related, single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., over the weekend.
-
'It was a loud crash': Transportation Safety Board investigating plane crash outside of Fredericton
An ultralight plane crashed into a cornfield outside of Fredericton on Friday. Officials have not confirmed how many occupants were in the plane, but ultralight aircrafts often only have one seat.
-
Newfoundland town on edge as crews search for missing vessel with 7 people aboard
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.
N.L.
-
Woman found dead in suitcase in Newfoundland; spouse found dead, suspected in killing
Police in St. John's, N.L., say a woman's body was found in a suitcase in the city's downtown this week and her spouse — who was found dead a day prior — is suspected of killing her.
-
Newfoundland town on edge as crews search for missing vessel with 7 people aboard
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.
-
Ground assault begins on Labrador City wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate
Firefighters began attacking a fire near Labrador City from the ground today, marking a new stage in the effort to get the roaring wildfire under control.