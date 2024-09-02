Lumsden's 36th duck derby makes a splash

A total of 35,000 rubber ducks were released into the Qu’Appelle River on Monday, to mark the annual Lumsden Duck Derby.

The event has become a staple in the town with many it making an annual tradition.

Throughout the day, folks had the opportunity to enjoy a parade, face, painting, live music, bouncy houses, and plenty of other festivities.

All the events were leading up to the duck drop, and the nail-biting race which followed.

People have the opportunity to purchase a duck, all in the hopes of being one of the first 20 lucky ducks to cross the finish line and win a prize.

Six-year-old Ayan attended the derby for the very first time and she shared her strategy.

“I picked a pink duck … because pink is my favourite colour,” she told CTV News.

Nine-year-old Jade had been to the derby a few times before and was trying to manage her expectations.

“My baba always bought like three books of ducks but he never won a single one,” she said.

However, after some initial doubt, Jade’s dad encouraged her to keep hoping that this could be her year – in order to maintain the family tradition.