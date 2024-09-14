New location proposal for permanent emergency shelter in Regina revealed

About three months after Regina city council voted down plans for a permanent emergency shelter location, a new proposed location has been revealed.

Executive committee is recommending that city council approves using 1600 Halifax Street, which used to be the Eagles Club.

The previous location on the 1400 block of Albert Street was voted down by council in a 6-5 vote during a June meeting, which was met with frustration.

The project would have required a $7.5 million investment from all three levels of government, including $3 million from the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, in addition to the allocation of $1.5 million from the city’s social development reserve.

The lease on a current temporary shelter space will be up in July of 2025.

City council is set to address the new proposed location on Sept. 25.