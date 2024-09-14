Front line emergency works hold barbeque, offers free naloxone training

There were 460 people that died of a drug overdose in Saskatchewan last year, prompting calls for more action to address drug overdose emergencies.

On Friday, front line emergency workers held a free barbeque in Victoria Park then offered life saving

naloxone training to participants.

“It can really save a person's life so if someone is having an overdose, you can make the difference and I'm really happy to be here today and learning how to do that," said Sarah Turnbull, who received naloxone training after the barbeque.

In all, over 60 people left with naloxone kits that they can administer to overdose victims that they may encounter.

"Giving them instructions on how to administer it. If they see anybody they believe is having an opiod overdose, even if they are not having an opiod overdose, it's still okay to administer it because its not going to affect them," explained Tasha Acoose, peer support for Aids Programs South Saskatchewan.

The event was held jointly with Regina's Overdose Outreach Team which pairs a fire department paramedic with a health authority worker.

"I mean, we certainly do carry naloxone with us in our vehicle for the off chance that we do encounter someone who is experiencing an overdose but that's not our primary role,” said Shannon Jolly, a mental health clinician for the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The team has been in operation for two years. It has offered assistance to hundreds of surviving overdose victims following release from hospital.

"Once we receive a referral, within 72 hours, we are going to follow up with that individual and try and get them connected to service to try and prevent another overdose," said Bryan Looker, with the Regina Fire and Protective Services.

Quick action on the frontline is a crucial first step in saving those who are in the midst of an overdose. Now, a growing team of volunteers are equipped to step in.