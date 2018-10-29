

CTV Regina





Dewdney Avenue has re-opened after Rae Street to Robinson Street was blocked by a heavy police presence in the area.

Officers were called to the area just before noon. According to police, the original call was about an domestic assault in the 2900 block of Dewdney Avenue. When police officers arrived, they said a woman was outside of the house and the suspect was still inside.

Officers set up a perimeter around the house because they say they don’t know if there are any weapons inside.

A suspect was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m.