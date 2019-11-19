REGINA -- Changes to distracted driving laws will see fines for first-time offenders more than double to $580 and four demerits.

The changes will come into effect on Feb. 1, 2020.

“Enough is enough,” Minister Responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said. “Despite increased enforcement by police and significant awareness efforts by SGI, 22 people lost their lives on Saskatchewan roads in 2018 due to distracted driving or inattention. That is 22 deaths too many.”

A distracted driving ticket currently costs $280 plus four demerits.

A second offence within the same year will cost $1,400, four demerits and an immediate week-long vehicle seizure.

A third offence within the same year will cost $2,100, four demerits and another seven day vehicle seizure.

According to the province, distracted driving was a factor in over 6,000 collisions in 2018.