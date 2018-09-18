

CTV Regina





After going missing 15 months ago, Kerri Duncan thought her dog Georgia was gone for good.

Georgia went missing from Duncan’s parents’ farm near St. Walburg in July 2017. Duncan posted pictures on social media, hoping that someone would recognize the dog, but nothing came.

“She ran out of my parents’ house, and there was no sign of her. She never came back. They looked everywhere for her,” said Duncan.

She had given up on the dog, telling her son Austin that Georgia wouldn’t be coming back. But on Sunday, all of that changed.

“Randomly Sunday morning my dogs were barking, and my in-laws live on the same property and they called and said there’s a dog outside your door,” said Rae Nickel, who found Georgia.

Nickel’s property is about three miles south of Caron, not far from the owner’s home in Moose Jaw. Georgia wouldn’t let anyone near her, but Nickel posted pictures on Facebook. Soon dog rescuer Robin Gardner picked up the dog and nursed it until Duncan and her husband Brennen could arrive.

Both dog and family are overjoyed at being reunited.

“He’s head over heels in love with this one, that’s for sure. I always said Georgia is the other woman in his life,” said Duncan of her husband’s love for the dog.

The vet says Georgia is showing signs of starvation, has a tumour on her tail, a little bit of arthritis in her hips, and some sores around her eyes. Her vet says she'll make a full recovery from her journey.