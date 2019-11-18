REGINA -- A driver is facing charges after hitting a pedestrian on Victoria Avenue on Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Embury Street around 8:30 p.m. A 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Initial investigations indicate that the pedestrian was walking south across Victoria Avenue at Embury Street. A vehicle in the left lane stopped for the pedestrian, but a vehicle in the right lane did not stop and hit the pedestrian.

The 54-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and has been charged with pass vehicle stopped for pedestrian.