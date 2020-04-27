REGINA -- A Regina man is facing charges after police say he rolled his vehicle and then fled the scene in north Regina on Sunday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Rochdale Boulevard and North Devonshire Drive around 8:30 p.m. According to police, the vehicle was travelling westbound on Rochdale and ran through a stop sign at the intersection. When swerving to avoid other traffic, the vehicle hit a curb and flipped onto its side. The drive fled the scene on foot.

Officers were able to track down the driver, who was arrested and then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

The 21-year-old man has been charged with failure to stop after an accident, obstructing a police officer and driving while prohibited.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.