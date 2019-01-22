

CTV Regina





Several people are facing charges after arrests were made by the Regina Police Service on Friday for drug trafficking.

The Regina Police Service Street Gang Unit, with assistance from the drug unit, conducted drug trafficking enforcement that resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Jeremy Martin John Hill and 36-year-old Bobbie Jean Berg in the 5600 block of Glide Crescent.

Hill is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, breach of an undertaking and firearm possession.

Berg is charged with possession of methamphetamine. Both are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Feb. 28.

As a result of the search warrant, two more men were arrested in the 2900 block of Gordon Road.

Dana Robert Kvello, 34, and Sean Alexander Holmes, 39, face charges of possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000. Kvella is also charged with breach of recognizance.

Police also executed search warrants in the 300 block of Toronto Street and 1900 block of Montreal Street as a result of the drug trafficking enforcement.

As a result, 63-year-old Ronald George Greaves, of Regina, is charged with breach of an undertaking and possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Also arrested as a result of the search warrant was 43-year-old Roy Julius Dennis Sayer, of Regina. He is charged with possession of cocaine and morphine for the purpose of trafficking. Sayer and Greaves will both appear in provincial court on Feb. 28.