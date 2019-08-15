Earthquake hits near Esterhazy, Sask.
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 10:02PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 15, 2019 10:04PM CST
A minor earthquake has been reported near Esterhazy, Saskatchewan.
The United States Geological Survey confirmed the 4.1 magnitude earthquake happened 17 kilometres east of Esterhazy at 8:30 p.m.
According to SaskPower, power is out for the community of Esterhazy, Whitewood, Moosomin and Rockanville, but it is unknown if the outage is related to the earthquake.