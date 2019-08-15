

CTV Regina





A minor earthquake has been reported near Esterhazy, Saskatchewan.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed the 4.1 magnitude earthquake happened 17 kilometres east of Esterhazy at 8:30 p.m.

According to SaskPower, power is out for the community of Esterhazy, Whitewood, Moosomin and Rockanville, but it is unknown if the outage is related to the earthquake.