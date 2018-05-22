

CTV Regina





Elm trees are shedding a lot of seeds this season due to drought conditions last year.

According to the City of Regina, the trees overproduced last year and now the seeds are falling off the trees.

The City says the trees aren’t in any danger.

“When we get years like this, we will get 100 to 150 calls from residents thinking that the trees are dying,” said Russell Eirich with the City. “We can say right now that it’s not Dutch elm disease. It’s not a disease in the elms, it’s just the trees doing what they do naturally.”

The City says more seeds will likely continue to fall as the seeds mature over the next few days.