Employee information may have been accessed in cyber attack: SLGA

Some personal information of Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) employees may have been accessed during a cyber attack on Dec. 25, the Crown reported Monday.

In a news release, SLGA said based on the findings of its ongoing investigation into the "cyber security incident," there is a risk that personal information may have been accessed by a third party.

“As a result of this finding, SLGA is issuing a notification to current and former SLGA employees to provide credit monitoring to these individuals,” the Crown said in the release.

SLGA said there are currently no findings that indicate personal information has been used in any way.

“SLGA is not aware of any impact to client information and will continue to provide updates as appropriate,” the news release said.

The Crown initially reported the cyber security incident on Dec. 28, 2021.

Following the attack, SLGA said its distribution centre has resumed full operations including access to the full catalogue of products. Work is in progress to bring other systems back online, including the SLGA website.