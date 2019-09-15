The Estevan Bruins unveiled some new threads this weekend that have drawn some mixed reactions from hockey fans.

The Bruins are ready for battle!!! #SJHL pic.twitter.com/JHumGl121A — Estevan Bruins (@estevanbruins) September 14, 2019

The Bruins debuted their new away jersey ahead of their season opener against the Weyburn Red Wings on Friday night. The jerseys are completely white and yellow, with white pants, gloves, socks and helmets to match.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the new look.

Awful. — Brian LeP (@AlgonquinGuy) September 14, 2019

I actually like these. Boston fans hating them is just a cherry on top. — Andrew Harrison (@harryphlyers) September 14, 2019

I feel sorry for the boys if they have to wear those all year — Steve Godfrey (@steve_godfrey15) September 14, 2019

TSN Analyst Bob Mackenzie even added fuel to the fire tweeting the new jerseys out to his 1.6 million followers.

The team took to their Instagram page on Saturday to stand behind the new jerseys, having some fun with the fans that expressed their displeasure with the jerseys. The team says they have received lots of positive feedback, and online jersey sales for the new sweaters.

For now, it looks like the controversial jerseys are here to stay.

Adding insult to injury the Bruins lost the season opener 2-0 in Weyburn. Estevan returns home to face off against the Yorkton Terriers on Tuesday.