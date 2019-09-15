Estevan Bruins debut new away jerseys to mixed reviews
The Estevan Bruins debuted new away jerseys for the 2019 season to mixed reviews. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/Estevan Bruins)
The Estevan Bruins unveiled some new threads this weekend that have drawn some mixed reactions from hockey fans.
The Bruins debuted their new away jersey ahead of their season opener against the Weyburn Red Wings on Friday night. The jerseys are completely white and yellow, with white pants, gloves, socks and helmets to match.
Fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the new look.
TSN Analyst Bob Mackenzie even added fuel to the fire tweeting the new jerseys out to his 1.6 million followers.
The team took to their Instagram page on Saturday to stand behind the new jerseys, having some fun with the fans that expressed their displeasure with the jerseys. The team says they have received lots of positive feedback, and online jersey sales for the new sweaters.
AC/DC- Thunderstruck is one of the most popular songs ever written yet it has almost 200k dislikes on YouTube. Our DM’s are loaded with praise for our new white uniforms and requests for online jersey sales worldwide and yet Facebook and Twitter are home to mainly negative feedback (some hilariously clever ��). Here’s your chance to weigh in...post in the comments!
For now, it looks like the controversial jerseys are here to stay.
Adding insult to injury the Bruins lost the season opener 2-0 in Weyburn. Estevan returns home to face off against the Yorkton Terriers on Tuesday.