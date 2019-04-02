

CTV Regina





A 30-year-old Estevan man is facing child pornography charges.

Brian Christopher Leibel was arrested at his home on February 14. The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit along with the Estevan Police Service executed a search warrant following two complaints in December of Leibel sharing child pornography on social media.

Upon searching the home police seized a cell phone and computer.

Leibel appeared in court on Monday, and was released on conditions.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on May 6.