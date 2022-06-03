'Every game to me means a lot': Riders QB Fajardo excited for pre-season start against BC Lions

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo throws the football during the first day of the team’s training camp at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon, Sask., on Friday, May 20, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu) Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo throws the football during the first day of the team’s training camp at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon, Sask., on Friday, May 20, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener