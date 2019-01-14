Evraz Place asking city for $150,000 investment in Heritage Classic
CTV Regina
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 11:29AM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 14, 2019 7:21PM CST
Evraz Place is asking the city for $150,000 in funding for the Heritage Classic.
The Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets will play in the province’s first regular-season NHL game at Mosaic Stadium on Oct. 26.
The funding proposal is part of a report to be presented to executive council on Wednesday.
The report asks for $100,000 in cash from the city and $50,000 in other services. Evraz Place is also asking for $500,000 from the provincial government and $200,000 in “additional financial support from the community.”
The report suggests the amount should be added to the city’s 2019 general operating budget as a one-time investment.
The final report will be presented to council on Jan. 28 for final approval.