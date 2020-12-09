REGINA -- A total of 199 people at the Extendicare Parkside care home have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Wednesday morning.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, said 141 of those cases are residents while the other 58 are staff. An additional 30 staff are currently in isolation as close contacts of COVID-19 cases.

The death total at the facility remains at 11, with no new deaths reported on Wednesday.

“This underscores why it’s so important to keep COVID out of these facilities in the first place,” Shahab said.

Last week, 25 residents who initially tested negative for COVID-19 were transferred to Regina’s Pioneer Village. Shahab said five of those transferred residents have since tested positive.

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) President and CEO Scott Livingstone said the health authority is currently providing additional staff to help the facility manage the outbreak.

“We’ve been supporting on the ground with staff inside the facility, both for infection control, making sure the PPE is there and being used appropriately to care for the patients,” Livingstone said.

He added the health authority also has respiratory therapists, some paramedics and physicians inside the facility supporting care.

To increase testing speed, the SHA has implemented its rapid COVID-19 testing pilot program at Extendicare Parkside.

“That pilot actually started at Parkside Extendicare and we will be spreading that out to other facilities including some of the other extended care facilities,” Livingstone said.

The SHA has been in talks with national Extendicare leadership and will be increasing its role in the facility’s fight against COVID-19.

“We actually have now come to an agreement where the SHA will take a more direct role, with respect to the staffing and operations of the facility together with Extendicare to help them,” Livingstone said.

“One of the challenges, as you’ve already heard is the number of staff that have been impacted by this. [Extendicare] is really struggling bringing it in and so we will be bringing in our teams to help support the work there."

HOLIDAY VISITATION AT CARE HOMES

Due to high community transmission in Saskatchewan, Dr. Shahab called the situation in care homes "challenging."

He said people need to be cautious about visiting loved ones in care homes over the holidays.

”I think the risks are very high and I think we just need to think through very carefully,” he said. “My recommendation from a public health perspective is that we [be] very cautious about visitation, really support the staff and residents in staying COVID-free as much as possible.”

Shahab noted that visiting with loved ones remotely is never the same as in person, but said the COVID-19 risk in Saskatchewan is “as high as we’ve ever had.”