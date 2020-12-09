REGINA -- Five people from the Regina zone who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

In a release, the province said the individuals were all in the 80-plus age range.

The Government of Saskatchewan is also reporting 302 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which brings the active case count to 4,707.

There are 14 new cases in the far northwest zone, one in the far north central zone, 15 in the far northeast zone, 26 in the northwest zone, 35 in the north central zone, one in the northeast zone, 59 in Saskatoon, four in the central west zone, two in the central east zone, 131 in Regina, four in the southwest zone, three in the south central zone and five in the southeast zone.

Two new cases are pending residence information. Two cases pending residence information have been assigned to the far northwest and north central zones.

An additional two cases in Saskatchewan residents who were tested out of province, have been added to the far northeast and Saskatoon zones. Two cases found to be out-of-province residents were removed from the counts for the North West and Regina zones.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 273, or 22.6 new cases per 100,000 population.

Another 253 cases were reported recovered on Wednesday. The province said active cases are currently overrepresented and there will be an adjustment in the coming days, as recovered cases are reconciled.

A total of 140 people are in hospital related to the virus, including 113 in inpatient care and 27 in intensive care.

REGIONALLY

475 active cases are from the far north area (219 far north west, 43 far north central, 213 far north east)

1,109 active cases are from the north area (376 north west, 597 north central, 136 north east)

1,408 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

1,164 active cases are from the Regina area

180 active cases are from the central area (69 central west, 111 central east)

346 active cases are from the south area (103 south west, 80 south central, 163 south east)

On Tuesday, 2,650 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

HERE'S HOW SASK. PLANS TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINES TO THE PUBLIC

Although questions still hover over when a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready for distribution in Canada, the province rolled out it’s plan for how it will be delivered to the public when the time comes.

The province’s Vaccine Delivery Plan is a phased approach to distribution, one that plans for a pilot of the vaccine delivery to take place before the new year.

The province said the first phase of the plan will include a focus on “targeted vaccination of priority populations” with widespread access to the vaccine as the target goal for the second phase.

“Residents of this province can rest assured that our government will dedicate all the resources needed to provide them with the vaccine,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a news release.