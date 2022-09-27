Fall, winter camping to be available at some Sask. parks

From Oct. 15 to March 15 some campsites in various provincial parks will be available to be reserved online at a discounted rate with reduced services, the province said in a release.

“Throughout October, 13 provincial parks will offer select campsites for late-fall camping that can be reserved online, including Blackstrap, Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Duck Mountain, Echo Valley, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake, Moose Mountain, Pike Lake, Rowan's Ravine, Danielson, Douglas and Saskatchewan Landing provincial parks,” the release said.

Then from Nov. 1 to March 15, people will be able to make online reservations for winter camping at Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Duck Mountain, Echo Valley and Pike Lake provincial parks.

Rates for electric sites will be $29 per night, non-electric sites will be $16 per night.

The province also said that beginning Oct. 1 annual vehicle entry permits will be available for $40.

Those interested in purchasing a park entry permit or booking a campsite can do so here.