A group of prominent Reginans took to the rooftops to rock downtown Regina on Wednesday.

Members of The Garage Band decided to emulate their musical heroes by recreating The Beatle’s rooftop performance by heading up on the roof of the Fat Badger.

Now that's rock and roll! �� @MayorFougere & the Garage Band played ontop of @FatBadgerRegina this afternoon. If you liked what you heard, be sure to attend their concert to raise money for a new 4D CT Simulator at the Allan Blair Cancer Centre: https://t.co/c5sm7n5HUp #yqr pic.twitter.com/qdTCAQjwOJ — City of Regina (@CityofRegina) June 26, 2019

The band features Mayor Michael Fougere on drums, Murad Al-Katib as the lead singer, John Hopkins, Steve Compton and Frank Hart on guitar and Dr. David Malloy on base. The group is hoping to raise $1.5 million for a new 4D CT Simulator for Regina’s Allan Blair Cancer Centre.

The Garage Band is also hosting a dinner and show on Sept. 26. They’ll open for Burton Cummings at Shake the Lake on Aug. 30.