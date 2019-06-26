Familiar faces rock downtown rooftop in The Garage Band
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 4:06PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 26, 2019 4:19PM CST
A group of prominent Reginans took to the rooftops to rock downtown Regina on Wednesday.
Members of The Garage Band decided to emulate their musical heroes by recreating The Beatle’s rooftop performance by heading up on the roof of the Fat Badger.
The band features Mayor Michael Fougere on drums, Murad Al-Katib as the lead singer, John Hopkins, Steve Compton and Frank Hart on guitar and Dr. David Malloy on base. The group is hoping to raise $1.5 million for a new 4D CT Simulator for Regina’s Allan Blair Cancer Centre.
The Garage Band is also hosting a dinner and show on Sept. 26. They’ll open for Burton Cummings at Shake the Lake on Aug. 30.