Three weeks after Promise “Max” Chukwudum went missing, there’s still no sign of the international U of R student, but his family isn’t giving up hope.

His sister Chinaza and father David held a search for Promise in Wascana Park on Saturday, with both friends and strangers joining in the search.

Promise is a 19-year-old international student from Nigeria studying at the U of R. He was last seen in the Normanview neighbourhood on Nov. 17.

The family is thankful for all the help and support from friends and strangers in this difficult time.

“My family and I, we’re really overwhelmed and we’re really grateful, especially to the residents of Regina for their help and their immense care concerning my family, because at the end of the day, they don’t really owe us anything,” said Chinaza.

The family said a disappearance like this is uncharacteristic of Promise.

“He has so many new developments going on in his life, so I wouldn’t think of any reason why he would just leave, so I don’t think that’s an option,” said Chinaza.

“Call the police or Crime Stoppers and give information so Promise is found soon, because it is quite a long time,” said David.