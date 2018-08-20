

The community is rallying behind a family who lost their home in a fire weeks after welcoming triplets.

In July, Danielle Johnston administered CPR on one of her newborn triplets while still in labour with the other two. She delivered the babies at her home in Griffin, Sask. near Weyburn.

The babies were all delivered safely and have been recovering in the neonatal intensive care unit at Regina General Hospital.

Just days before Johnston planned to return home to her family farm, her family’s home burned to the ground and they lost all of their possessions.

A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $33,000 towards its $100,000 goal.