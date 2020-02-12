REGINA -- Regina police say they have charged a woman with manslaughter in the death of a three-year-old girl in 2018.

The investigation into the death began on March 20, 2018. Police say Zoey Hancock's death, is now considered a homicide.

Emergency crews were called to a home because a girl was unresponsive. She was taken to hospital by EMS and was pronounced dead shortly after noon.

Ashley Dawn Longworth, 33, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2020 and is charged with manslaughter.

This is now considered Regina's seventh homicide in 2018.

According to Kayla DeMars-Krentz, the lawyer representing Zoey's mother Deborah Hancock, the girl's death happened at a home daycare where Longworth was the provider.

"Nothing can compensate for the loss of Zoey," DeMars-Krentz said in an email to CTV News Regina. "She was a joyful, spirited child whose bright smile brought light to those around her. Zoey’s death has been a profound loss to her entire family."

DeMars-Krentz said it's been a "horrific" two years for the family since Zoey's death.

"I can say that the family feels a great sense of relief," she said. "Hopefully the charges bring peace and resolution to the whole family."

Longworth appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon. She has been released under a number of conditions, including not supervising any child under the age of 16.

DeMar-Krantz says the family is especially relieved after hearing that condition of Longworth's release.

Longworth is scheduled to appear in court again on March 18.