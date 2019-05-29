On Wednesday, Evraz Place announced their big summer concert, country music star Garth Brooks will be coming to Regina on August 10th.

"The story telling with the songs,” said Jeff Thul. “It’s actually about something, not just a bunch of mindless lyrics, you know a little story every song makes in relatable in certain ways.

In 2016, Thul and his wife Angela saw Garth Brooks in Canada three times.

“We just kind of got hooked off of the first show and it was just a big karaoke,” he said.

Tickets for the concert go on sale June 7 at 10 am on Ticketmaster and it is expected to be a sold out show. The tickets cost $94.95 with all taxes and fees included. This concert in Regina is a part of Brooks’ Stadium Tour in stadiums in the United States. This stop in Regina is his only concert in Canada this summer.

"I think what's so special about it is, he's only stopping at some of the best stadiums in North America and Mosaic stadium is on that list," said Tim Reid, President and Ceo of Evraz Place.

That sentiment is echoed by Regina’s Mayor.

"It is the best stadium in Canada,” said Michael Fougere. “It just puts us on the map as being a destination for entertainment, for sport and all sorts of activities."

Gloria Wittal has seen Garth Brooks preform too many times to count. Wittal and her daughter have even made watching his shows a mother daughter tradition.

"I’ve gone to all of his concerts every time he's been in Saskatchewan if not once but twice or three times," said Gloria Wittal. “I did get to go a couple of years ago in Ottawa, he was coming there first, my daughter lives in Ottawa and she had gotten me tickets for my 60th birthday.”

Evraz said the stage will be in the center of the football field and there will be seating all around the stage. Fans of the musician said there is no concert like a Garth Brooks concert.

"You think you'd get sick of seeing someone three times in a year, but we'd go see him probably every month if we could, you know he's that good,” said Thul.

"He makes every person, whether you're on the floor or in the nose bleeds section; he makes you feel like you're the only one he's singing too," said Wittal.