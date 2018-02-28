

CTV Regina





The federal budget included two initiatives designed to help Canada’s struggling newspaper industry.

But, Saskatchewan newspaper publishers say they still don’t know what this will mean for their future.

The federal promise includes the option of obtaining charitable status to receive public donations. Ottawa has also set aside $10 million to support papers in underserved markets.

The Last Mountain Times recently switched from paid subscriptions to free delivery to help boost circulation and attract advertising dollars to the paper. Publisher Dave Degenstien said he’s not interested in becoming a charity.