REGINA -- Federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer believes the federal government needs a department to deal with the coronavirus threat.

“It always seems like other countries like the U.K., the U.S., Australia are ahead of the curve,” Scheer told CTV News Regina. “The government should have an entire department that’s prepared for this type of thing, and so far it’s been very difficult to get any answers about what they’re ready for.”

He also questions whether sufficient tools are in place to assist with returning passengers from countries where new cases have been identified.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, health officials announced that the number of confirmed cases in Ontario had risen to 11, although the first three cases have been resolved.

