REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s energy sector will be receiving a boost from the federal government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $1.7 billion investment into orphan and inactive well cleanup in Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C. on Friday morning.

"Right now, workers and families are struggling because of things beyond their control," Trudeau said.

"Our goal is to create immediate jobs in these provinces, while helping companies avoid bankruptcy and supporting our environmental targets."

There are currently 157 inactive wells in Saskatchewan, while 2,030 were cleaned up in 2019, according to the provincial government.

Premier Scott Moe says the Government of Saskatchewan has been calling for federal funding to clean up inactive oil and gas wells since 2016.

"The federal government has taken a positive first step in providing much needed supports to a vital industry that has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and global pricing pressures," Moe said in a statement.

Back in 2016, Brad Wall proposed a similar plan to the federal government and estimated that it would create 1,200 jobs in the province.

The federal government also announced it is creating a $750-million emissions reduction fund, which will focus on methane pollution. It will be distributed as a repayable contribution to help businesses maintain their competitiveness, staff and climate targets.