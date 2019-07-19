

CTV Regina





The federal government announced a 25 per cent incentive for small and medium-sized Saskatchewan businesses that pursue projects to make their operations energy efficient.

“The program is now receiving applications,” Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale said. “It’s on a first-come-first-serve basis so people who are interested should apply as quickly as they can.”

The MP added that every dollar paid into the carbon tax will be returned to the people of Saskatchewan.

Building retrofits, improved industrial processes, fuel switching and the production of renewable energy all fit the bill for the incentive application.

“If you want to upgrade the heating or air conditioning in your building that would qualify,” he said. “If you want to go solar that would also qualify.”

The incentive is being offered to the four provinces where the feds carbon price applies, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick.

It currently takes 10 years for a solar panel system to pay for itself through reduced electrical costs. The federal grants for businesses would bring that number down to eight years.

With files from CTV Regina's Wayne Mantyka.