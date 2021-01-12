REGINA -- Saskatchewan's agriculture industry is getting a large investment into crop research.

Saskatchewan’s Agriculture Development Fund will receive $9.8 million for 39 crop related projects, the province announced Tuesday morning.

The projects receiving part of this funding cover a wide range of areas including greater yield potentials, resistance to pests and environment stressors.

Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe said research will allow producers to be more productive and profitable.

"Our scientists and our research, have made a huge difference in the lives of millions of people through billions of people around the world,” Moe said.

“Saskatchewan is quite literally feeding and the world's population as we know continues to grow. And that's why, to this morning like this morning is so very important. We need to continue to invest in agricultural research."

The Saskatchewan’s Agriculture Development Fund is funded by both the federal and provincial governments.

The federal government contributes 60 per cent of the funding while the province covers the remaining 40 per cent.

