REGINA -- Two men are facing charges after quantities of fentanyl and cocaine were seized during a Regina police investigation.

The Regina Police Service said two search warrants were executed on Thursday, one on Mckinley Avenue and the other in Harbour Landing.

Police said 450 grams of cocaine, 190 grams of fentanyl and approximately 2,000 grams of an unknown substance were seized. Other items associated with drug trafficking were also discovered along with a loaded .40 caliber handgun and ammunition.

A 27-year-old Moose Jaw man and a 26-year-old man from Scarborough, Ont., were arrested as a result of the investigation.

The two men are jointly facing eight charges related to drug trafficking and gun possession. Both men are also individually charged with possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The pair appeared in Provincial Court on Friday afternoon.