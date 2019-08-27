

CTV News Regina





Regina police say they seized fentanyl, meth and cocaine during a drug bust on Friday.

The drug unit carried out the investigation on Fines Drive, the 6500 block of Rochdale Boulevard and the 2900 block of Victoria Avenue.

Dexter Curtis Miller, 33, Cali Joanne Heimlick, 26, and Vanee McKenzie, 20, have all been charged with possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, along with possession of cash obtained by crime.

Miller was also charged with stealing a motorcycle and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

The three appeared in court on Monday morning.