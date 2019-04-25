Fire destroys historic Tantallon hotel
A fire destroys the Tantallon Hotel (Courtesy: Owen Wilson)
CTV Yorkton
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 3:18PM CST
The village of Tantallon is mourning the loss of its hotel after it was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning.
The Rocanville Fire Department told CTV News crews were called to the fire at the Valley View Hotel in the community at around 2:20 AM.
There was no one inside the hotel at the time, but the building is described as a total loss.
Tantallon is located southeast of Esterhazy and approximately 116 kilometres southeast of Yorkton.