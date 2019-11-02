Officials have deemed a home in Moose Jaw as a total loss after a fire tore through the building on Friday.

According to Moose Jaw Police, it happened around 5 p.m., in the 800 block of Hochelaga Street East.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the residence.

There were no injuries, as the house was unoccupied at the time.

The fire is being deemed not suspicious, but the cause is still under investigation.