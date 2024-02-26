Fire investigators say 'improperly disposed' cigarette led to Regina apartment blaze
The investigation of a fire that heavily damaged an apartment complex in south Regina over the weekend has concluded.
Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) determined the cause of the massive blaze was a cigarette which was improperly disposed of.
RFPS Deputy Chief Gord Hewitt spoke to reporters Monday afternoon.
“Often times, people will discard a cigarette into a container that includes dirt or Pete moss which actually doesn’t put out the cigarette, in fact it can continue to burn for a couple days in that,” he explained.
Residents living on the 200 block of Centennial Avenue were suddenly awoken by flames Saturday night. At around nine, RFPS responded to a fire at multi-unit residence in the area.
Justine Rombaut lives in one of the neighbouring complexes and she shared her experience with CTV News.
"The flames were over eight feet high and the three people that I know in the building, one of them was out eating and the other two had to smash the window to get out. He had quite a lot of blood loss,” she recalled.
Only two injuries were reported from the fire – both coming as a result of that escape from the window.
“Both individuals were injured by escaping fire from the second floor unit. Like I said, non-life threatening but significant injuries from doing so,” Hewitt added.
Over 50 residents were displaced due to the fire, some finding help from friends and family while over 50 people were assisted by Mobile Crisis.
Hewitt also took a moment during the press conference to show the proper way to dispose of cigarettes.
So if you put a cigarette in sand or crushed gravel in this type of container, it will eliminate the fire or change of further ignition,” he explained.
Out of the 16 suites in the complex, two were deemed completely destroyed.
According to RFPS, residents living in the rest of the units on the block have been able to make their way back home.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta intends to opt out of national pharmacare program: health minister
Alberta’s health minister said the province will be opting out of a national pharmacare program.
Saskatchewan father who killed toddler sentenced to 16 years
A judge has sentenced a Saskatchewan father to 16 years for manslaughter in the beating death of his toddler.
Kellogg's CEO faces backlash for saying people should eat cereal for dinner to save money
'Let them eat Corn Flakes' appears to be Kellogg's CEO Gary Pilnick’s advice to cash-strapped shoppers who are spending the highest portion of their income on food than at any point in the last 30 years.
Western troops on the ground in Ukraine is not 'ruled out' in the future, French leader says
French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that sending western troops on the ground in Ukraine is not 'ruled out' in the future after the issue was debated at a gathering of European leaders in Paris, as Russia’s full-scale invasion grinds into a third year.
A shooting claimed multiple lives in a tiny Alaska whaling village. Here's what to know.
A shooting at a home in a remote Inupiat whaling village on Alaska’s northwest coast has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, but officials on Monday declined to offer more specifics, including the number of victims.
The 'Doomsday Glacier' is rapidly melting. Scientists now have evidence for when it started and why
The collapse of the 'Doomsday Glacier' could lead to catastrophic sea level rise, and now scientists say they've gained alarming insight into the fate of the rapidly melting glacier.
Students walk out of Oklahoma high school where non-binary student was beaten and later died
More than a dozen students walked out of class Monday at an Oklahoma high school where a 16-year-old non-binary student was beaten inside a restroom earlier this month and died the following day.
Buyer pays nearly US$4M for unopened hockey card boxes, hoping for the ones that will make it all worth it
A case containing unopened boxes of rare 1979 hockey cards could contain at least one Wayne Gretzky rookie card worth millions of dollars.
New online harms bill would force major online services to quickly take down harmful sexual content
In an effort address what it sees as the rising risk of harmful online content, the federal government has unveiled a new bill proposing a sweeping suite of new requirements for platforms and the creation of a new digital safety oversight body to compel these popular sites to act or face penalties.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan father who killed toddler sentenced to 16 years
A judge has sentenced a Saskatchewan father to 16 years for manslaughter in the beating death of his toddler.
-
'There is no body': Greg Fertuck makes final arguments in murder trial, Crown argues finances motivated killing
A man representing himself in his own murder trial attempted to clear his name, while the Crown argued he was financially motivated to kill his spouse.
-
Saskatoon digs out after winter storm
With less than a month until the official start of spring, Saskatoon residents are digging out after a heavy winter storm that swept across much of west-central Saskatchewan.
Winnipeg
-
'Terrifying': Daycares discovering needles, weapons in Central Park
Inner city daycares that don't have their own outdoor space, rely on Winnipeg’s Central Park, so children can get out and play, but there are real risks in the park.
-
Judge orders mental health assessment for Manitoba man accused of killing family
A judge has ordered a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, to undergo a mental health assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
-
Police operation underway in St. Vital; public asked to avoid area
The public is being asked to avoid part of St. Vital due to an ongoing police operation.
Calgary
-
Alberta intends to opt out of national pharmacare program: health minister
Alberta’s health minister said the province will be opting out of a national pharmacare program.
-
New 'no stopping' signs on northwest Calgary street disrupting parking for residents
Residents on a street in the community of North Haven are raising concerns about “no stopping” signs that were recently placed near a crosswalk.
-
Step by step: Couple walking through every Calgary neighbourhood
To say Steve and Andrea Mauws have the travel bug would be an understatement. The couple moved to Calgary from Winnipeg in October 2021 and in just a few years they have already explored more of the city than some residents do in a lifetime.
Edmonton
-
Fort Sask. woman tragically killed in police incident well-known community pillar
The woman who was killed in a police pursuit that resulted in a crash on Saturday has been identified as Kassandra Gartner of Fort Saskatchewan.
-
Alberta man stabbed mother before he was shot by police: ASIRT
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says a man who was shot by police earlier this month had stabbed his mother.
-
Bonding program sees soldiers face off with Oilers alumni
Luke Zwaga and about a dozen other hockey players are getting a full Oilers experience as a part of the Soldier On program, which works with active and former military members trying to overcome mental and physical injuries.
Toronto
-
'It's absurd': Toronto taxpayers face even-bigger bill as FIFA World Cup costs climb
Toronto’s cost of hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to climb, with the latest price tag hitting $380 million -- $80 million more than the estimate in place when the city was named a host two years ago.
-
Toronto-area cop temporarily demoted after firing energy weapon at patient hospitalized for mental health: tribunal
A Toronto-area police officer has been temporarily demoted after firing an energy weapon at a patient while their back was turned at a Brampton hospital.
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough dies in hospital
A cyclist who was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening has died in hospital, police say.
Ottawa
-
Double standard with police response to protests 'couldn't be further from the truth': Ottawa police chief
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs is clarifying the actions of the Ottawa Police Service's response to last week's 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary protests.
-
Here's what Ottawa's new police cruisers will look like
The Ottawa Police Service has unveiled its new cruiser design. Future police cruisers in Ottawa will be dark blue, with white vinyl patterns on the doors.
-
O-Train travels east of Blair Station for first time as part of LRT Stage 2 construction
OC Transpo says an Alstom Citadis Spirit train travelled at walking speed between Blair Station and Montreal Station Sunday evening for the first time, as construction continues on Stage 2 of the LRT system.
Vancouver
-
Pickup truck driver sought in Chilliwack, B.C., death investigation
Mounties investigating a man's death in Chilliwack, B.C., are appealing to the public to help identify the driver of a red pickup truck that was seen in the area where the man's body was found.
-
B.C.'s minimum wage is going up on June 1
B.C. will be increasing its minimum wage on June 1, the province announced Monday.
-
Child poverty rate in B.C. on the rise, according to new report
A new report shows the number of children living in poverty in British Columbia is going up – with kids living on-reserve and those in single-parent households most likely to be impacted.
Montreal
-
LA Kings to play game in Salt Lake City free of taxpayer dollars before heading to Quebec
The LA Kings will play a 2024 preseason game free of taxpayer dollars in the bettors' favourite next city to get an NHL expansion team... and it's not Quebec City. The Kings will play the Vegas Golden Knights in Salt Lake City.
-
Air Transat flight attendants say yes for the third time
Sixty-three per cent of Air Transat flight attendants in Montreal and Toronto have finally accepted the mediators' recommendation to renew their collective agreement.
-
Jagmeet Singh calls Legault government conservative, says province not investing enough in health care
While praising the pharmacare program that the New Democratic Party (NDP) was able to conclude with the Liberals, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh called the Legault government conservative and criticized it for not investing enough in health care.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s minimum wage is going up on June 1
B.C. will be increasing its minimum wage on June 1, the province announced Monday.
-
Pickup truck driver sought in Chilliwack, B.C., death investigation
Mounties investigating a man's death in Chilliwack, B.C., are appealing to the public to help identify the driver of a red pickup truck that was seen in the area where the man's body was found.
-
Amanda Todd's mother urges MPs to pass online harms bill
The mother of a British Columbia teen who died by suicide after being targeted by online sextortion is pleading with federal lawmakers to pass a bill expected to be tabled in Parliament on Monday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Indigenous leader in Nova Scotia accusing radiologists of conducting secret tests
The Mi'kmaq chief of a Nova Scotia First Nation has filed a lawsuit against two Halifax radiologists alleging they conducted medical tests on her and other members of the Pictou Landing First Nation without their consent.
-
Irving Oil president to step down as company undergoes strategic review
The president of Irving Oil is stepping down as the company undergoes a strategic review that includes the possible sale of the business.
-
Reaction mixed after P.E.I. population and housing plan announcement
Prince Edward Island's new population framework and housing strategy had a mixed reaction after it was announced last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury mom shares concerns after daughter's health card invalid at ER
A mother from Greater Sudbury is sharing her story about a recent experience at the emergency department at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
-
One person rescued from downtown Sudbury fire
Greater Sudbury firefighters were on the scene early Monday evening after a fire broke out at St. Andrew's Place on Larch Street downtown.
-
Nipissing First Nation members protest plan to distribute Robinson Huron treaty funds
A vote in April will decide how much money from the Robinson Huron Treaty settlement will remain with the Nipissing First Nation and how much will be distributed to members.
Kitchener
-
Gas mixed with windshield washer fluid causes vehicles to break down: fuel analysis company
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
-
Police describe the chaos as a Woolwich demonstration turned violent
Chaos broke out between members of the Eritrean community on Saturday night. Police are now sharing new details about the violent conflict.
-
Concerns raised after video shows vehicle ignoring bus stop sign
Concerns about student safety are raised after a video shows a vehicle driving around a school bus with its stop sign out.