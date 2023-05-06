Fire under investigation after house burns in southeast Regina
A fire is under investigation after firefighters in Regina battled a house blaze Saturday morning.
In a tweet published at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, crews with Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a house fire on the 4800 block of Castle Road.
Crews described fire on the exterior of the home, extending from the roof and into the main floor.
Firefighters had the blaze under control and had completed all searches at the time of the tweet.
The fire is currently under investigation.
