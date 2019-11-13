REGINA -- The inaugural year for the City of Regina’s Yard Waste Depot was a success after racking in nearly two times the amount of yard waste that was collected in 2018 at the temporary drop-off locations.

“We are extremely happy with the results for the opening year of the depot,” said Mayor Michael Fougere. “Our residents want to do the right thing and reduce the amount of waste going to our Landfill. We’ve said before, organic material is not garbage.”

The seasonal and permanent Yard Waste Depot was opened on April 29 and remained open until Nov. 3.

In that time, over 25,000 vehicles dropped off around 2,800 tonnes of yard waste.

The depot will re-open from Dec. 27 to Jan. 31 for the treecycle program.