Five arrested after suspicious vehicle crashes into taxi, flees police in north Regina

A total of five people are facing charges after a suspicious vehicle fled police in north Regina on Tuesday.

At around 12:30 a.m., officers on patrol spotted a vehicle that was reportedly involved in an assault days earlier.

Regina police’s Aerial Support Unit (ASU) found the vehicle and tracked it. The suspects were travelling at high rates of speed throughout the North Central neighbourhood, police said in a news release.

At one point, the vehicle ran a red light and crashed into a taxi at the intersection of Albert Street and 3rd Avenue.

The driver was treated by EMS for minor injuries while the passenger was uninjured.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was heavily damaged in the crash. However, it did not stop and kept travelling at high speeds onto Highway 6 before stopping on Saunders Crescent.

The ASU directed police to Kumar Lane where three of the suspects, two women and a man were arrested without further incident.

Police found the woman who was allegedly driving the vehicle alongside a house in the area. She was also arrested.

The remaining suspects were caught hiding in tall grass near Aitken Crescent and arrested.

Through the investigation, officers seized a firearm, three-bladed weapons and bear spray.

Five accused, ranging from 21 to 33 years old, face a myriad of weapons charges and conditions violations while the driver was charged with operating a conveyance dangerous to the public, failure to stop after an accident and flight from a peace officer.

The first trio appeared in provincial court on Wednesday – while the 33-year-old and 21-year-old are set to appear on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.