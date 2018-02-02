

CTV Regina





Five people were taken into custody after a SWAT call on Thursday night.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 2700 block of Victoria Avenue.

The SWAT team, patrol officers, canine and plainclothes officers were all used during the search.

Four men and a woman were arrested.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.