Five arrested in overnight SWAT call
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 10:36AM CST
Five people were taken into custody after a SWAT call on Thursday night.
Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 2700 block of Victoria Avenue.
The SWAT team, patrol officers, canine and plainclothes officers were all used during the search.
Four men and a woman were arrested.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.